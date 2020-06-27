Azar says White House won’t offer health plan until ruling
The Trump administration doesn’t expect to release a detailed health care plan until the Supreme Court rules on the legality of the Affordable Care Act, said U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.
“We’ll work with Congress on a plan if the ACA is struck down,” Azar said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “We’ll see what the Supreme Court rules.”
President Donald Trump’s administration last week told the Supreme Court that the ACA, better known as Obamacare, is invalid, including its protections for people with pre-existing conditions.
“The entire ACA thus must fall” because of a tax law change made by the Republican-controlled Congress in 2017,” the administration said in a brief filed late Thursday.
Lebanon summons American envoy over Hezbollah remark
BEIRUT — Lebanon’s foreign minister summoned the U.S. ambassador to Beirut over comments she made recently in which she criticized the militant Hezbollah group, state-run National News Agency reported Sunday.
In Hezbollah’s stronghold south of Beirut, some 500 protesters marched on foot and motorcycles through the streets chanting: “Oh America, you are the Great Satan.”
The agency gave no further details other than saying that the meeting between Foreign Minister Nassif Hitti and Ambassador Dorothy Shea is scheduled for Monday afternoon.
Local media said the minister will tell the ambassador that, according to the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties, an ambassador has no right to interfere in the internal affairs of another country and should not incite the Lebanese people against one another.
Top civil servant in U.K. to resign as security adviser
LONDON — Britain’s top civil servant and one of the most powerful people in government announced Sunday that he would step down, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepared to shake up the country’s civil service.
Mark Sedwill said Sunday he would resign from his roles as Cabinet secretary, national security adviser and head of the Civil Service in September.
He said it had been a privilege to serve, but now is the time for change because the Johnson government was shifting to a new phase.
“It was obviously right to stay on for the acute phase of the COVID-19 crisis,” Sedwill said in his resignation letter. “As you are setting out this week, the government’s focus is now shifting to domestic and global recovery and renewal.”
Johnson’s Europe adviser, David Frost, will step into the role of national security adviser.
Israeli court orders release of leading Netanyahu critic
JERUSALEM — A court ordered the release of a former Air Force general and leading critic of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from jail on Sunday, a day after hundreds of people protested outside the Israeli leader’s residence calling for him to be freed.
Retired Brig. Gen. Amir Haskel has been a leader of the protest movement against Netanyahu, demanding that the long-time leader step down while facing charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes.
Haskel and several others were detained on Friday in what police said was an illegal demonstration because the protesters blocked roads.
