Yemen cease-fire to begin Thursday
CAIRO — The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen announced Wednesday that its forces would begin a cease-fire starting Thursday, a step that could pave the way for the first direct peace talks between the two sides that have been at war for more than five years.
A Saudi military spokesman, Col. Turki al-Malki, said in a statement that the cease-fire would last two weeks and that it comes in response to U.N. calls to halt hostilities amid the coronavirus pandemic. He said the cease-fire could be extended to pave the way for all the parties “to discuss proposals, steps, and mechanisms for sustainable ceasefire in Yemen ... for a comprehensive political solution in Yemen.”
There was no immediate reaction from Houthi leaders or Yemen’s internationally recognized government to the coalition’s statement.
Trump to open land to hunting, fishing
SALT LAKE CITY — The Trump administration plans to open 2.3 million acres of land for hunting and fishing at more than 100 national wildlife refuges and fish hatcheries under a plan unveiled Wednesday.
The plan earned applause from several hunting and fishing groups, but criticism from one conservation group that called it “tone deaf” to focus on this during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commission created on women deacons
ROME — The Vatican said Wednesday that Pope Francis has created a new commission of experts to examine whether women can be deacons, an ordained role in the Catholic Church currently reserved for men.
The 10-member commission, the second of Francis’ pontificate to study the issue, includes equal numbers of men and women representing the United States and six European countries.
Deacons are ordained ministers who perform many of the same functions as priests. They preside at weddings, baptisms and funerals, and they can preach. They cannot celebrate Mass.
EU court rules against Polish discipline body
WARSAW, Poland — Europe’s top court on Wednesday ordered Poland’s government to immediately suspend a body it set up to discipline judges, saying the chamber did not guarantee independence or impartiality of its verdicts.
While the case is still being considered, the European court ordered the Disciplinary Chamber suspended, saying its activity could “cause serious and irreparable harm with regard to the functioning of the EU legal order.”
Report blames Syria for chemical attacks
THE HAGUE — The global chemical weapons watchdog issued a report Wednesday blaming the Syrian air force for chemical attacks using sarin and chlorine in late March 2017 on the central town of Latamneh.
The report marks the first time the Investigation and Identification Team, set up in 2018 by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, has apportioned blame for an attack in Syria and will likely lead to fresh calls for accountability for the regime of President Bashar Assad.
