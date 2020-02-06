Israelis, Palestinians clash as tensions soar
JERUSALEM — Israeli forces killed two Palestinians in clashes in the occupied West Bank on Thursday and a third in Jerusalem after he opened fire at police, hours after a car-ramming attack elsewhere in the city wounded 12 Israeli soldiers.
Tensions have soared following last week’s release of President Donald Trump’s Mideast initiative, which greatly favors Israel and was rejected by the Palestinians.
The chief architect of the U.S. blueprint to resolve the decades-old conflict on Thursday blamed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas for violence. Jared Kushner, the son-in-law and adviser to Trump, said leaders who are ready for a state “don’t call for days of rage and encourage their people to pursue violence if they’re not getting what they want.”
Syrian army enters key town; Turkey responds
BEIRUT — Syrian government troops on Thursday entered the strategic town of Saraqeb, near the Turkish border, in the last rebel stronghold in the country after fierce clashes with opposition fighters, even as Turkey sent reinforcements seeking to curtail the offensive, Syrian state media reported.
The push by President Bashar Assad’s forces into towns and villages in the northwestern Idlib province has displaced more than a half-million people in just over two months, compounding a humanitarian disaster in the region packed with internally displaced people. It has also angered Turkey and risked a military confrontation between Turkish and Syrian troops.
American kidnapped by Taliban, U.S. says
WASHINGTON — An American citizen has been kidnapped in Afghanistan by a Taliban-affiliated group, a U.S. official said Thursday, and authorities are working to rescue him.
U.S. officials believe Mark Frerichs of Lombard, Ill., was kidnapped by the Haqqani network, according to an official who was not authorized to discuss the case by name and spoke on condition of anonymity. It was not immediately clear why Frerichs was in Afghanistan or where precisely he was picked up, though Newsweek — which first reported the kidnapping — said he was taken into custody last week, and that he has worked as a contractor in conflict zones.
Death toll in Turkey avalanches rises to 41
ISTANBUL — The death toll from a pair of avalanches in eastern Turkey climbed to 41 Thursday, Turkey’s disaster and emergency agency said as search teams aided by sniffer dogs scanned the avalanche field for bodies.
The first avalanche late Tuesday killed five people in eastern Van province, which borders Iran. After about 300 emergency service workers were called to respond, a second avalanche struck the large rescue team near the town of Bahcesaray on Wednesday.
Iraq, Russia discuss deeper military ties
BAGHDAD — Iraq and Russia discussed prospects for deepening military coordination, Iraq’s Defense Ministry said Thursday, amid a strain in Baghdad-Washington relations after a U.S. airstrike killed a top Iranian general inside Iraq.
The ministry statement followed a meeting in Baghdad between Iraqi army chief of staff Lt. Gen. Othman Al-Ghanimi and Russian Ambassador Maksim Maksimov.
