Death toll up to 37
in Pakistan quake
MIRPUR, Pakistan — Authorities began distributing tents, food and water among thousands of earthquake victims in Pakistan-held Kashmir on Wednesday, as the death toll from a powerful 5.8 magnitude temblor that rocked a large swath of the country’s northeast a day earlier jumped to 37, officials said.
Kashmir bore the brunt of Tuesday’s quake in which hundreds of other people were injured. One person was killed in Jehlum, a city in northeastern Punjab province.
Fearing aftershocks, many spent the night in the open in the hardest hit areas in Mirpur, where hundreds of homes and buildings were damaged, affecting thousands in the city of some 5 million residents.
Texas executes man for killing stepsons
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — A Texas inmate who claimed he was intellectually disabled was executed Wednesday for fatally stabbing his two stepsons during a 2007 attack in which his wife also died.
Robert Sparks received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the slayings of 9-year-old Harold Sublet and 10-year-old Raekwon Agnew in their Dallas home. Sparks, 45, became the 16th inmate put to death this year in the U.S. and the seventh in Texas.
Lawyers: 3 Egyptian activists detained
CAIRO — Egyptian security forces arrested three political activists known for their outspoken criticism of Egypt’s government and president, defense lawyers said Wednesday, amid an intensified crackdown on dissent following small but rare anti-government protests over the weekend.
The demonstrations erupted over corruption allegations earlier this month against the military and President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, by an Egyptian businessman living in self-imposed exile. El-Sissi, who is currently attending the United Nations General Assembly, has dismissed the corruption allegations as “sheer lies.”
Police quickly dispersed the protests, but they signified a startling eruption of street unrest. Demonstrations have been almost completely silenced in recent years.
Judge pauses Trump tax return subpoena
NEW YORK — A Manhattan federal judge on Wednesday stayed a subpoena seeking eight years of President Donald Trump’s tax records for 24 hours and gave the Justice Department until Monday to decide whether to intervene in the case.
The attorneys representing Trump and the Manhattan district attorney should “go home, sober up” and determine if they could work out a resolution, Judge Victor Marrero said.
In a lawsuit filed last week, Trump asked the court to block the subpoena of Mazars USA, his accounting firm. The subpoenas are part of an investigation into payments to two women who say they had affairs with Trump.
