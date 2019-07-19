KEY HOLE
No. 18
Par: 4 Yards: 474
Stroke avg.: 4.2 Rank: 3rd
Key fact: Rory McIlroy came to the 18th needing a birdie to play on the weekend. He settled for par to finish a 6-under 65 that left him one shot off the cut. Shane Lowry bogeyed the final hole, dropping back into a tie for the lead with J.B. Holmes at 8 under.
