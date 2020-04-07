Construction should start in June on a 262-unit upscale apartment building along Maywill Street near Thalbro Street in Henrico County, next to where construction is underway on a five-story corporate headquarters building for specialty insurer Kinsale Capital Group Inc.
Bristol Development Group, through its Bristol Maywill Partners LLC entity, purchased the 2.1 acres for $2 million last month, according to commercial real estate brokerage Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, which represented the developer in the sale.
The five-story Tapestry West development should be completed in about 18 months - around the end of 2021, said David Hanchrow, the chief investment officer for the Nashville, Tenn.-based Bristol Development.
"We like the location because we like all of the concentration of employment near there with Kinsale and Anthem," Hanchrow said. "You also have a lot of retail and restaurants at Willow Lawn and you have quick access onto I-64 and access to Broad Street."
About 75% of the units in Tapestry West will be one-bedroom with the remaining as two-bedrooms, he said.
The average one-bedroom unit will be about 640 square feet and the average two-bedrooms will have 1,090 square feet.
The Tapestry West development will have a pool located in the courtyard. It also will have a fitness center.
The apartments, Hanchrow said, will have high-end interior finishes similar to Bristol Development's other area projects including Canopy at Ginter Park apartment complex in North Richmond and the 373-unit 2000 West Creek complex in Goochland County, which it sold last year.
For instance, apartments at the Canopy at Ginter Park have quartz countertops, wood grain plank flooring, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer.
The Tapestry West building will be along Maywill Street, across from Anthem Inc.’s parking deck, and it will be south of where Kinsale’s building is under construction. The apartment project has already received plan of development approval from the county, Hanchrow said.
Kinsale's building should be completed this fall.
The fast-growing specialty insurer would take three floors in the 150,000-square-foot building, and the rest would be leased. The company is moving from its current office on Edward Holland Drive just off Staples Mill Road.
A four-story parking deck with 630 spaces is under construction along Thalbro Street across from the U-Turn Sports Performance Academy.
That parking deck will be used by the office building as well as for tenants of the Tapestry West apartment development. Each floor of the deck will connect to the apartment building, Hanchrow said.
The Tapestry West development is the latest of a list of projects in which Thalhimer’s David M. Smith has collaborated with Hanchrow and Bristol Development. Projects have included The Carriage Homes at Wyndham, The Madison at Spring Oak, Bristol Village at Charter Colony, 2000 West Creek, Canopy at Ginter Park and Artistry at Winterfield.
Katerra is the general contractor on the Tapestry West project and Poole & Poole Architecture handled the design.
Not bad investment. That is 7,300 dollars for each apartment. After they finish building this in less than a year they will make more than enough in Rent to cover the 2,000,000 dollars. The rent will be between 1,200-1,500 a month.
