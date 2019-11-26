Arts and crafts supplies retailer A.C. Moore is closing all of its stores, including five in the Richmond region.
The New Jersey-based retailer will shutter its 145 locations from Maine to Florida, most of them located along the East Coast. The chain has 14 stores in Virginia.
Its parent company, Nicole Crafts, said Monday that it decided to exit its retail operations.
"For over 30 years, our stores have been servicing the creative community with a vast selection of art and craft materials, with one common focus, the customer," Anthony Piperno, chief executive officer of A.C. Moore, said in a statement. "Unfortunately, given the headwinds facing many retailers in today's environment, it made it very difficult for us to operate and compete on a national level."
Plans for closing specific A.C. Moore locations will be disclosed in the upcoming weeks on the chain's website, the company said. The chain said it will stop accepting further online orders, but said it will ship any previously placed orders.
Michaels, the nation's largest arts and crafts retailer, will assume the leases of up to 40 stores, a lease on an East Coast distribution facility and purchase A.C. Moore's intellectual property, A.C. Moore said in a release. The company didn't say which stores Michaels will take over.
A.C. Moore said it has retained the retail and real estate divisions of Gordon Brothers to close the chain's stores.
The retailer opened its first store in Moorestown, N.J., in 1985.
It entered the Richmond market in 2012 when the chain acquired the local Ben Franklin Crafts & Frames stores. The local Ben Franklin chain had operated for decades, with the first local store opening in the Beverly Hills Shopping Center on Patterson Avenue in Henrico County in 1956.
A.C. Moore has stores in Willow Lawn, the Beverly Hills Shopping Center, West Broad Marketplace, the Stein Mart Festival center off Midlothian Turnpike and at 7026 Mechanicsville Turnpike in Hanover.
The chain has nine other stores in Virginia - one each in Charlottesville, Newport News, Lynchburg, Roanoke, Fredericksburg, Fairfax, Ashburn and two in Virginia Beach.
(4) comments
Bummer. Another local acquired by a national that goes out in a blink.
“Unfortunately, given the headwinds facing many retailers in today's environment, it made it very difficult for us to operate and compete on a national level."
Rump’s tariffs are killing businesses across the country
”Craft Industry Fears Major Fallout from New Tariff Activity”
When Ben Franklin Crafts Sold to this horrible company and the way the employees treated the customers I knew it was only a matter of time...... Another Icon gone....
Say it isn't so. I love this store.
