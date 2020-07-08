A dozen or so commercial properties along North Sheppard Street at Park Avenue in the Museum District are up for sale.
Commercial real estate brokerage Marcus & Millichap has listed the portfolio, which has been under the same owner for decades.
The asking price for the portfolio is $5.2 million, according to a promotional flyer from Marcus & Millichap.
"Something like this does not come on the market all the time," said Emily Pochter, an associate in Marcus & Millichap's Richmond office.
"This is a pretty prime jewel location that we are excited about," she said. "There are some great opportunities with the property for someone who wants to keep it as is or develop it in the future."
The parcels - mostly in the 600 and 700 blocks of North Sheppard Street - had been under contract to be sold earlier this year to a group of partners.
But after looking at the cost of redevelopment, the partners decide to withdraw the offer, said David T. Kalman, vice president at real estate brokerage of S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. Kalman, along with Nathan A. Shor, the brokerage's senior vice president, and Danny Meyer, president of Richmond-based Dallan Construction, had put the properties under contract in early January.
"What we had in mind just wasn't going to be economically feasible," Kalman said, declining to provide details of their development plans.
Potcher said interest in buying the parcels has picked up in the past week or so. "We have had some local folks looking at it and out-of-the-market folks as well," she said.
No contract has been signed. The real estate brokers are still conducting tours for potential buyers.
The buildings are home to several commercial tenant including Buddy's, Arianna's Italian Grill and Sheppard Street Tavern. One parcel is the parking lot behind Arianna's. The buildings between Patterson and Park avenues are on the west side of the street, across from a 7-Eleven, which is owned separately.
The parcels are owned by Bedros Bandazian through various limited liability companies. Bandazian, who started Bandazian and Co., has owned the properties since the 1980s.
