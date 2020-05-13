Thousands of self-employed people in Virginia who only recently became eligible for unemployment benefits because of the coronavirus pandemic now have been notified that they were overpaid and will have some money withheld from future payments.
The Virginia Employment Commission said about 35,000 Virginians were accidentally overpaid between $600 and $1,200 in the first round of checks that went to self-employed people under the federal CARES Act, a $2 trillion coronavirus economic relief package passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump in late March.
The legislation allows for unemployment benefits for the first time for people who didn't previously qualify, including those who are self-employed, independent contractors, so-called gig workers and temporary workers. Those workers are now eligible for unemployment benefits based on their past earnings along with a temporary, enhanced increase of $600 a week.
Payments - checks or direct deposits - started to arrive for self-employed people on May 6, but the VEC said in an email sent over the weekend to recipients that 35,000 people were mistakenly sent payments of $600 for either one or two or weeks prior to April 4.
"Please be advised that the CARES Act of 2020 does not authorize payments of FPUC [federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance] for any week prior to April 4, 2020," the VEC's notice to recipients of the payments said.
Virginia, like most states, didn't start disbursing benefits to independent contractors or gig economy workers under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program until May.
The state retroactively paid those laid off workers from the time they filed their applications - which, for the 35,000 Virginians, incorrectly included the weeks before April 4, the VEC said.
The amount overpaid to those workers will be deducted in future disbursements, the agency said.
"The VEC wants to acknowledge this agency mistake and advise that we will recoup this money by offsetting FPUC payments for the week ending May 9, 2020 and May 16, 2020 as necessary," the agency said.
The Virginia Mercury first reported the news about the over payments.
