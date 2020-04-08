The director of a nonprofit working to grow entrepreneurship in New England has been named president and CEO of Activation Capital in Richmond.
Chandra Briggman, director at the Venture Café Foundation in Cambridge, Mass., becomes the president and CEO of Activation Capital and of the Virginia Bio+Tech Park in downtown Richmond. She takes over effective May 1.
She replaces Carrie Roth, who has served as president and CEO of Activation Capital and the Bio+Tech Park since 2013. Roth becomes the nonprofit's chief operating officer.
Briggman will lead strategy for Activation Capital, which provides grants to support organizations that provide mentoring and other resources for startup companies and entrepreneurs in the region. She also will oversee strategic planning and outreach at the Bio+Tech Park, a 34-acre campus in downtown Richmond that is home to about dozens of businesses, nonprofits, government laboratories and research institutes.
Activation Capital announced plans nearly a year ago to revamp its leadership structure as it sought to become a more proactive force in the Richmond region’s innovation economy.
Michael Rao, president of Virginia Commonwealth University and chairman of Activation Capital's board, said Briggman's experience will help take the nonprofit to the next level and she will build on the successes of Roth's leadership.
“In the last six years, we have transformed the organization’s structure, influence, and impact, and Carrie will continue to lead and execute the significant projects already underway while Chandra leads the strategy and vision for Activation Capital 2.0," Rao said in a statement.
Bio+Tech Park rebranded as Activation Capital in 2017. Activation Capital received proceeds from the sale in late 2017 of the park’s Biotech 8 building.
In her role as director with Venture Café Foundation, Briggman led the expansion of the organization’s reach and revenue.
Before working there, she held roles with the U.S. Postal Service including as director of its Innovation Lab. She also held leadership roles with multiple startups.
“Activation Capital is well-positioned to help the Commonwealth of Virginia further actualize its potential as a leader in entrepreneurship and innovation," she said in a statement.
She earned a bachelor’s in humanities from Columbia International University, a master’s in marketing from Johns Hopkins University, and an MBA from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Activation Capital is in the final planning stages for a $52 million building project in the Bio+Tech Park that would serve as a temporary home for growing young companies in technology and life sciences. Construction should start in late spring on the nearly 100,000-square-foot, six-story building that would be built on East Leigh Street between North Seventh and North Eighth streets.
