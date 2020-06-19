Leadership Metro Richmond

Founded: 1980

What is it: A nonprofit leadership development program for the Richmond region

Leadership Quest program: 10-month flagship leadership program that begins in September. Since 1980, more than 2,000 people have completed the program. This year's class had 65 participants.

Executive: Myra Goodman Smith, president and chief executive officer

Board chair: Chair, Robin Brewster, community volunteer and former senior vice president at SunTrust Bank

Contact: (804) 343-1500 or www.LMRonline.org