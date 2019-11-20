Alan I. Kirshner, the longtime chairman at Markel Corp., is retiring from the board and his executive chairman position at the Henrico County-based specialty insurer.
Replacing him as board chairman is his cousin-in-law Steven A. Markel, who is the company’s vice chairman.
Kirshner has been with the company since 1960.
He was the company’s CEO from September 1986 — when Markel Corp. became a public company — until 2015, when he stepped down from that role. He became the company’s executive chairman and board chairman then.
Kirshner will retire as a director and officer of the company at the end of the annual shareholders meeting scheduled for May 11, the company announced Wednesday.
“I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to serve as chairman of Markel these last 33 years, working alongside terrific leaders and great employees, all of whom come to work each day determined to build one of the world’s great companies,” Kirshner said in a statement. “This coming year I’ll celebrate both my 85th birthday and 60th anniversary at Markel, and believe these milestones mark the perfect time for me to retire from the board and pass on the chairman role to another proven leader, my good friend and longtime colleague, Steve Markel.”
Steven Markel has been vice chairman since March 1992 and been on the board since 1978. He has been with the company since 1975.
“Alan has led Markel with tremendous passion, honesty and fairness,” Steve Markel said in a statement. “He has always been a visionary, challenging leadership and the organization to embrace change, to innovate, create and strive for a better way.”
Kirshner — along with cousins Steven Markel and Anthony F. “Tony” Markel, the company’s vice chairman since May 2008 and its former president and chief operating officer — took on more senior-level positions at Markel Corp. in the 1970s.
The trio managed the company’s growth into a Fortune 500 insurer with $6.8 billion in revenue last year, a robust investment division and more than 10,000 employees. The company has grown from about $60 million in total assets to about $25 billion.
In late 1986, Markel Corp. went public at $8.33 a share, valuing the company at $15 million. Its market cap now exceeds $15.5 billion, with a stock closing Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange at $1,124 a share.
