Allegiant Air is expanding its service from Richmond International Airport again.
The Las Vegas-based airline is launching a twice-weekly nonstop service between Richmond and Punta Gorda Airport near Fort Myers, Fla., beginning Feb. 13, the company announced Tuesday morning. This would be Allegiant’s fifth market where it offers twice-weekly nonstop service.
Allegiant is offering introductory, one-way fares to Punta Gorda for as low as $65 that must be purchased by Nov. 13.
“We’re thrilled to continue our expansion in Richmond and add another new route,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant's vice president of planning and revenue. “We’re sure area travelers will enjoy our nonstop, ultra-low-cost service to the Sunshine State just in time for spring break and summer travel plans.”
Allegiant entered the Richmond market in February 2015, with flights to St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport, near Tampa. It added flights to Orlando and Jacksonville, Fla., in 2016, but later suspended the Jacksonville service.
The airline launched nonstop service to Nashville, Tenn., in June 2018. It began twice-weekly nonstop service between Richmond and Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport near Sarasota, Fla., in April.
