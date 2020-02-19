Tobacco giant Altria Group Inc,. is expanding the test market for its iQOS device - an alternative to conventional cigarettes - to a third market.
The Henrico County-based parent company of Philip Morris USA already has been test marketing the iQOS device since last year in Atlanta and in the Richmond area.
The test market expansion to Charlotte, N.C., will start in April, Altria executives said Wednesday during a presentation at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York investor conference held in Boca Raton, Fla.
"Charlotte is a growing metropolitan region with a pro-harm-reduction legislative environment," Howard Willard, Altria's chairman and chief executive officer, said during the investor conference. "In fact, North Carolina is one of four states that’s enacted legislation to lower excise tax rates for products that receive a modified-risk claim from the FDA."
In November, the company opened a retail store at 3402 W. Cary St. in Carytown exclusively to sell iQOS, which is designed to closely mimic the experience of smoking a cigarette without actually burning tobacco. The product consists of a handheld, battery-powered, rechargeable device that heats tobacco-filled "heat sticks" to generate a nicotine-containing aerosol.
Altria also has started manufacturing a smokeless product called On! - another alternative to conventional tobacco products - at its manufacturing plant in South Richmond, company executives said Wednesday.
The On! product is a pouch designed to be used orally. It contains nicotine but no tobacco leaf. Altria paid $372 million last year for an 80 percent ownership stake in a Switzerland-based company that makes the product.
The introduction of iQOS and On! into the U.S. market are part of a strategy by Altria to win tobacco consumers over to alternative products to help offset declining consumption of conventional cigarettes.
"In 10 years, I believe that we will have a product mix that potentially could have the majority of our volume coming from non-combustible tobacco products," Willard said during the investor conference, adding that he thinks the company's smokeable products business, which includes cigarettes, will remain profitable.
The company expects to be able to produce 75 million cans of the On! product per year at its Richmond plant by the end of this year.
Altria has not released sales figures for iQOS or for On!
"The key learning from our lead markets is that iQOS is resonating with adult smokers," Willard said. More than half of smokers who have tried the product have purchased it, he said. About half of the purchasers are 21 to 39 years old, and nearly three-quarters of purchasers are male, he said.
