The chairman and chief executive officer for Henrico County-based Altria Group Inc., Howard A. Willard III, has been diagnosed with coronavirus and is temporarily stepping aside from his job.
Altria, one of the Richmond region's largest employers, disclosed the news in a message to employees that was also posted on its website Friday.
The tobacco giant and parent company of cigarette maker Philip Morris USA said its vice chairman and chief financial officer, Billy Gifford, is taking over the CEO duties while Willard focuses on recovery.
The company said Willard, 56, "has been out of the office for several days, and we have notified those who were in close contact with Howard and asked them to self-quarantine for 14 days."
"To ensure that the company is fully functioning at this critical time and to focus on his health, Howard has decided to take a temporary medical leave of absence," the company said.
Altria had disclosed on Wednesday that one employee tested positive for coronavirus. On Thursday, the company said it was halting production for two weeks at its massive cigarette factory in South Richmond after a second employee tested positive for the virus.
Altria has about 3,300 employees in the Richmond area, including at its cigarette factory just off Interstate 95, at its corporate headquarters on West Broad Street in Henrico County and at a downtown Richmond research center.
The company said this week that most of its office staff in the Richmond area had switched to remote working from home.
