In his first annual shareholder's meeting as the CEO of Altria Group Inc., William F. "Billy" Gifford told shareholders of the nation's largest tobacco company that he is pleased with the company's business position, while acknowledging that results were disappointing last year from the company's nearly $13 billion investment in electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc.
But shareholders signaled discontent at the annual meeting by narrowly voting against an advisory vote on compensation for the company's executives. A preliminary result of the votes indicated that about 51% of shareholders voted against the advisory, while 49% voted for it.
In previous years, shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favor of the advisory vote on executive compensation. This is the first year the vote was so narrow.
The vote is not binding on Altria's board of directors, which sets executive compensation.
"Nevertheless, the [board's compensation] committee values the opinions expressed by shareholders in their vote on this proposal and will consider the outcome of the vote when making future compensation decisions for our named executive officers," a spokesman for Altria said.
Gifford, who previously served as the company's vice chairman and chief financial officer, took over the top executive duties last month when the company's former chairman and CEO Howard A. Willard III retired about a month after he tested positive for the coronavirus and took a temporary medical leave.
Gifford told shareholders Thursday that the company's core tobacco businesses in cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars performed well in 2019.
"Altria’s 2019 was characterized by two distinct stories - the outstanding performance of our core tobacco businesses and significant progress advancing our noncombustible business platform, alongside disappointing performance from our Juul investment," Gifford told shareholders during a virtual annual meeting on Thursday that was conducted online because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"I truly like the way we are positioned," Gifford said, adding that the company has the leading market position in the cigarette and smokeless tobacco markets and has exclusive U.S. rights to sell the alternative-to-smoking device called iQOS, made by its former sister company Philip Morris International.
The company's decision in late 2018 - before Gifford became CEO - to put $12.8 billion into an investment for a 35% stake in Juul Labs, a California-based maker of e-vapor products, has since faced a backlash and lawsuits from consumers, tobacco-control advocates, and state governments that claim Juul contributed to a spike in underage use of vaping products. It also faces a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission challenging the deal, which Gifford said will fight.
Since late 2019, Altria has taken more than $8.5 billion in write-downs on Juul, slashing the value of its investment in the company to roughly a third of what it initially paid.
As with most of Altria's annual meeting, Gifford got tough questions from both tobacco-control activists and shareholders.
Several questions submitted to Gifford during the online meeting focused on whether the company would maintain its dividend to shareholder given the write-downs on the Juul investment.
Gifford assured shareholders that the dividend is safe. Altria paid about $6.1 billion in dividends to shareholders in 2019.
“We know it [the dividend] is valued by our shareholders and it remains a top priority for us,” Gifford said.
Following the meeting, Altria’s board declared a regular quarterly dividend of 84 cents per share, payable on July 10 to shareholders of record as of June 15.
Shareholders also voted down two proposals that would have required the company to disclose more information about how much it spends on lobbying efforts and required it to produce a report on its activities to prevent underage tobacco use. The company said it has put $100 million into tobacco prevention programs.
The company said it has committed about $7 million in donations to support coronavirus relief efforts for employees, tobacco growers and nonprofit organizations. The company said it also has provided supplies, and an employee giving campaign to support nonprofits on the front lines of the pandemic has raised more than $200,000.
