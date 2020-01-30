For the second time in four months, Henrico County-based Altria Group Inc. has devalued its investment in Juul Labs Inc. as legal cases and regulatory pressure mount for the electronic cigarette maker.
Altria, the parent company of top U.S. cigarette maker Philip Morris USA, said Thursday it took a fourth-quarter charge of $4.1 billion on its Juul investment.
That follows a $4.5 billion writedown in October, when Altria slashed the value of its investment in Juul Labs by a third.
“We are disappointed in the performance of our Juul investment in 2019,” Altria Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Howard Willard said on an investor conference call Thursday.
Altria, a major employer in the Richmond area, agreed in December 2018 to spend $12.8 billion for a 35% ownership stake in California-based Juul, whose fast growth has led the vaping industry in recent years.
It now values that 35% stake in Juul at $4.2 billion.
Altria bought a stake in Juul as part of a strategy to invest in alternative nicotine products to help offset declining use of conventional cigarettes.
Willard said that Juul has since faced "unexpected challenges" that have forced Altria to write down the value.
Among those challenges, Juul has been hit with a spate of federal and state investigations into its marketing amid rising rates of underage vaping among teenagers.
Since October, the company said the number of legal cases against Juul have spiked 80%.
An outbreak of lung injuries tied to vaping also has pressured the market for e-cigarettes. Federal officials have since identified a thickening agent added to illicit THC vaping liquids as the culprit behind the “vast majority” of the lung injuries.
Altria said it and Juul also have agreed to revised terms governing Altria’s minority investment. Under the new terms, Altria would have the option to compete against Juul in the e-vapor category in the U.S. if the FDA does not allow Juul to keep its products on the market for more than one year, or if the value of Altria's stake drops to less than $1.28 billion.
Altria will continue to help Juul with regulatory services such as preparing and submitting products for FDA clearance, but Altria will no longer provide other services such as marketing and distribution after March.
Juul also will restructure its board of directors to include two directors designated by Altria, three independent directors, the Juul CEO and three directors designated by Juul stockholders other than Altria. The board restructuring will take place once Juul receives antitrust clearance from the Federal Trade Commission.
Juul will add a nominating committee and a litigation oversight committee to its existing compensation and audit committees once it receives antitrust clearance.
"It is a critical time for the e-vapor category, and we believe manufacturers must take responsible steps in the short term to protect the long-term opportunities the category presents for adult smokers looking for alternatives," Willard said.
Altria now expects no earnings contributions from Juul through 2022, and it's lowering its adjusted earnings growth forecast for 2020 through 2022 to between 4% and 7%. It previously had forecast 5% to 8% growth.
