The top executive at Henrico County-based Altria Group Inc., who tested positive for the coronavirus last month and took a temporary leave, has retired from the company.
Replacing Howard A. Willard III as chief executive officer is William F. “Billy” Gifford Jr., the company’s vice chairman and chief financial officer who had stepped in last month to take over the CEO duties while Willard recovered. Willard retired effective April 14.
Thomas F. Farrell II, the chairman and CEO at Richmond-based Dominion Energy Inc. who had been Altria's independent presiding director, was elected board chairman at Altria. The tobacco giant and parent company of cigarette maker Philip Morris USA decided to separate the roles of chairman and CEO.
Gifford, 49, had been the company’s vice chairman and chief financial officer since May 2018. He joined Philip Morris USA in 1994 and has served in various leadership roles, including as CEO of the Philip Morris USA subsidiary.
Willard, 56, became Altria’s chairman and CEO in May 2018 and has been leading the company as it tries to offset declines in cigarette consumption by introducing alternative nicotine products and investing in businesses outside the conventional cigarette market such as vaping products maker Juul Labs and cannabis company Cronos Group Inc.
Willard had worked for the company for 28 years, serving in such roles as chief operating officer, chief financial officer and executive vice president of strategy and business development.
“The board thanks Howard for his nearly 30 years of distinguished service to Altria and for helping to set the course for Altria’s 10-year vision to responsibly lead the transition of adult smokers to a non-combustible future,” Farrell said in a statement. “Our election of Billy as the next CEO reflects the board’s belief that his collaborative leadership style, strategic mindset and deep financial and industry expertise are right to lead Altria towards that future.”
With Gifford’s new position, the board also named Salvatore Mancuso as executive vice president and chief financial officer.
Altria set Gifford's annual salary as CEO at $1.25 million, regulatory filing shows. Mancuso’s new annual base salary is $650,000, the filing shows.
Altria has about 3,300 employees in the Richmond area, including at its cigarette factory just off Interstate 95, at its corporate headquarters on West Broad Street in Henrico and at a downtown Richmond research center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.