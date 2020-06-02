Amazon is leasing a 321,000-square-foot warehouse in Chesterfield County for a new facility where packages are sorted before being shipped out to local homes on delivery vans.
The online retail giant is using the building at Devon USA's James River Logistics Center on Bellwood Road near Interstate 95 for last mile delivery for packages being shipped directly to homes, the Chesterfield Economic Development Authority said in a news release.
The Amazon facility was built next to two other existing warehouses, each covering about 406,000 square feet, that are being used by DuPont, said Ed Mitchell, Devon's managing director.
The new Amazon facility at the Bellwood Road site started operating in May, according to the EDA.
"That's a very good location for them [Amazon], which enables them to distribute to a very large area from that one facility," Mitchell said.
Amazon opened two 1 million-square-foot fulfillment centers in the Meadowville Technology Park in Chesterfield and Dinwiddie Commerce Park in Dinwiddie County in 2013.
The Seattle-based company has since opened other operations in Virginia and elsewhere in the Richmond region, including fulfillment and sortation centers and delivery stations in Hanover and Henrico counties and South Richmond. It announced plans in February to open a new fulfillment center in Prince George County.
Construction on the new warehouse in Chesterfield that Amazon leased was started last year without Devon having a tenant lined up beforehand. A key incentive for starting construction on that warehouse was a Chesterfield tax break that would have provided tax relief if the building sat empty without a tenant.
But since it was leased up so quickly, the county didn't have to provide tax relief, said Tina Shreve, a senior project manager for the Chesterfield EDA. Shreve added that the new facility provides Amazon easy access to homes in the Richmond area, noting that it's within a mile of I-95.
"So it has easy access to the rest of the region," Shreve said.
Amazon became interested in the new Bellwood Road warehouse building and entered a lease shortly after vertical construction started on the building, Mitchell said in an email. The lease with Amazon was finalized in January, according to the EDA.
Devon developed the similar type of facility in 2017 at the Enterchange at Northlake Industrial Park in Hanover, which it also leased to Amazon for a sorting center.
The new Bellwood Road facility has created more than 100 full-time and part-time jobs as well as hundreds of driver opportunities, according to the county EDA.
Devon plans to build a 133,000-square-foot warehouse at its James River Logistics Center property.
Mitchell said Devon has been talking with potential tenant to lease that space. He declined to name the potential tenant, but said that portion of the property will likely be leased for a logistics use.
Devon, which is in the final stages of county approvals for that new warehouse, is ready to start construction on it as soon as a lease is finalized, Mitchell said.
