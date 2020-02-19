Online retail giant Amazon Inc. is expanding its operations in Virginia with plans to open a new fulfillment center in Prince George County.
Amazon is leasing a former Ace Hardware Corp. warehouse in Prince George to serve as a fulfillment center for the company's Amazon Basics line of products, state officials announced Wednesday.
The new fulfillment center is expected to employ 150 people, adding to Amazon's current workforce of more than 10,000 full-time employees in Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam's office said.
The 798,786-square-foot warehouse is located in the SouthPoint Business Park near the intersection of Interstate 295 and U.S. 460 with Interstate 95 nearby.
Opened by Ace Hardware in late 2001, the facility was vacated in 2019, making it one of the largest vacant distribution sites on the East Coast.
It was sold for $21.72 million in July to Ashley Capital LLC, one of the nation's largest privately held real estate investment companies.
"The largest [vacant] building in Virginia is no longer vacant," said Keith Boswell, chief executive officer of Virginia's Gateway Region, a nonprofit regional economic development organization that markets the cities of Colonial Heights, Hopewell and Petersburg, and the counties of Chesterfield, Dinwiddie, Prince George, Surry and Sussex.
"We knew it was just a matter of time before somebody significant moved into it," Boswell said.
"We are glad it is Amazon," he said, adding that he hopes the company's cluster of operations in the region will result in future investments.
Amazon did not respond Wednesday to a request for further comment on its plans for the site.
Amazon opened two large fulfillment centers in Chesterfield and Dinwiddie counties in late 2012.
The Seattle-based company has since opened other operations in Virginia and elsewhere in the Richmond region. It now has 10 fulfillment and sortation centers and delivery stations in the state, including in Hanover County and South Richmond as well as in Chesapeake, Clear Brook, Springfield, and Sterling.
In late 2018, the company announced plans to open a second headquarters in Arlington County that could create up to 25,000 jobs over the next 20 years.
“The commonwealth and its incredible workforce have been vital to our ability to serve our incredible customers and provide great selection and super-fast Prime shipping speeds across the state and the region," Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s vice president of global customer fulfillment, in a statement released by Northam's office.
