Brothers Josh and Kyle Engelken are lifelong golf enthusiasts.
"Golf has been a passion for us," Josh Engelken said. "We have been playing it all of our lives."
The brothers, who grew up in New Jersey and went to college in Virginia, had a goal of owning a business together.
About two years ago, they stumbled across the website for X-Golf, an entertainment franchise business that combines indoor golf simulator bays with a bar and limited service restaurant. X-Golf had franchising opportunities available for the Richmond region.
The brothers took a trip to Michigan where X-Golf had a couple of locations to check out the operations.
"We wanted to see what the simulators were like," Josh Engelken said. "We liked it a lot. I have played on a simulator before. But I was blown away with their technology."
The Engelkens decided to buy a franchise and open a location in the Richmond area.
They found a 6,000-square-foot space in the Westchester Commons shopping center off Midlothian Turnpike and state Route 288 in western Chesterfield County.
The X-Golf location should open in early March.
X-Golf has 24 location across the country, opening 12 new ones in 2019, said Ryan D'Arcy, the chief executive officer of X-Golf America Inc., the California-based company that franchises the indoor golf simulator system. New locations this year include markets such as Chicago, Milwaukee, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Boston and Minneapolis.
The X-Golf location in Chesterfield will have six simulator bays where a golfer can hit balls into a soft screen depicting various golf courses. Lasers, cameras and other sensors measure the speed, ball direction and distance.
"This system is like 98% accurate," Josh Engelken said. "It measures over 6,000 calculations. It creates a realistic golfing experience."
In addition to the simulator bays, the X-Golf location will have a full service bar that will serve food and appetizers. "We're still coming up with the menu now."
In addition to golfing enthusiasts using the X-Golf simulators, he expects to be able to offer the space for corporate events and private parties.
Josh Engelken, who graduated from James Madison University, moved to the area from Charlotte, N.C. and is serving as the general manager of the local X-Golf operation.
His brother, a University of Richmond graduate, will handle back office and financial functions. He will keep working as the chief financial officer at WealthForge, a Henrico County-based company that operates an online platform that helps businesses connect with investors to raise private-placement capital.
Indoor golf continues to grow across the U.S., including the Richmond area. For instance, Tee It Up indoor golf facility opened in The Shoppes at Bellgrade in Chesterfield earlier this year.
Plus, two large golf entertainment complexes opened in the Richmond region this year - Drive Shack's 65,000-square-foot venue off West Broad Street Road just east of state Route 288 in Goochland County, and Topgolf's three-story complex at 2308 Westwood Ave. in Henrico.
The brothers are focusing on opening their first location, but the goal is to expand, Josh Engelken said. They might look to the Charlottesville or Williamsburg area.
