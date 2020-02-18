Gelati Celesti will be scooping up its brand of ice cream in a location in Chesterfield County.
The locally-owned chain plans to open a shop in the new Swift Creek Place shopping center at 13487 Hull Street Road, about two miles west of state Route 288.
The new location is slated to open in April.
This makes the seventh location overall for Gelati Celesti - and its sixth in the Richmond region. The company opened a shop in the Hilltop West Shopping Center in Virginia Beach last year.
Gelati Celesti was founded in 1984 by Peter Edmonds and his father, John. Steve and Kim Rosser bought the business in 2010 and have expanded it since then.
It has Richmond-area locations at Gold’s Gym Plaza in Henrico, Stony Point Shopping Center on Huguenot Road, The Corner at Short Pump across from Short Pump Town Center, at 1400 N. Boulevard at the corner of Norfolk Street in Scott’s Addition, and at 5808 Grove Ave. near Libbie Avenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.