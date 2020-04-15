- The federal government is approaching the $349 billion lending limit on its
Paycheck Protection Program
- that is funneling relief money to the nation’s small businesses. The Small Business Administration says that as of Wednesday afternoon, it had approved more than 1.44 million loans totaling more than $311 billion — up more than $50 billion since Monday. The Trump administration has asked Congress, which set the original ceiling, for an additional $250 billion for the program. However, that request has stalled in the Senate.
Apple
- is releasing a new iPhone that will be vastly cheaper than the models it rolled out last fall. The second-generation iPhone SE introduced Wednesday will sell for as little as $399, a 40% markdown from the most affordable iPhone 11 unveiled last year.
Best Buy
- will furlough 51,000 store employees in the U.S., or about 40% of its total workforce, as its stores remain closed nationwide aside from curbside pickup. The Minnesota-based retailer’s sales were up 4% heading into the pandemic, and surged 25% in one week in mid-March as consumers preparing to hunker down at home rushed to buy computers, webcams and home needs. But Best Buy said Wednesday that sales have plummeted 30% in the last month since stores have closed to the public.
- The
major U.S. banks
- are anticipating a flood of loan defaults as households and business customers take a big financial hit from the coronavirus pandemic.
JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs
- raised the funds set aside for bad loans by nearly $20 billion combined in the first quarter, earnings reports released over the past two days show.
