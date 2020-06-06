For the week that ended June 5. Dividends quarterly unless noted.

DIVIDENDS

Increased

Alexandria Real Estate 1.06 from 1.03

Broadcom Inc 3.25 from 2.65

Douglas Dynamics Inc .28 from .2725

Unitedhealth Group Inc DE 1.25 from 1.08

Reduced

Flexsteel Industries .05 from .22

Occidental Petroleum .01 from .79

Pennantpark Investment .12 from .18

Valhi .08 from .24

Xinyuan Real Estate Co .0125 from .05

Special

Ocean Bio-Chem .20

STOCK SPLITS

This week

Valhi Inc 1 for 12 reverse split

— The Associated Press

