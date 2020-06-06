For the week that ended June 5. Dividends quarterly unless noted.
DIVIDENDS
Increased
Alexandria Real Estate 1.06 from 1.03
Broadcom Inc 3.25 from 2.65
Douglas Dynamics Inc .28 from .2725
Unitedhealth Group Inc DE 1.25 from 1.08
Reduced
Flexsteel Industries .05 from .22
Occidental Petroleum .01 from .79
Pennantpark Investment .12 from .18
Valhi .08 from .24
Xinyuan Real Estate Co .0125 from .05
Special
Ocean Bio-Chem .20
STOCK SPLITS
This week
Valhi Inc 1 for 12 reverse split
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.