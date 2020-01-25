For the week that ended Jan. 24. Dividends quarterly unless noted.
DIVIDENDS
Increased
Bank of the James .07 from .06
Cambridge Bancorp .53 from .51
Dominion Energy .94 from .9175
Enterprise Bancorp .175 from .16
First Community Corp .12 from .11
Heartland Financial USA .20 from .18
Intel Corp .33 from .31
J.B. Hunt Transport Svcs .27 from .26
Kimberly-Clark 1.07 from 1.03
NRG Energy Inc .30 from .03
OP Bancorp .07 from .05
PCB Bancorp .10 from .08
Reliant Bancorp .10 from .09
Salisbury Bancorp .29 from .28
Teradyne Inc .10 from .09
United Bancshares .14 from .13
Washington Federal .22 from .21
Special
Columbia Banking System .22
Cortland Bancorp .05
Initial
IHS Markit Ltd .17
STOCK SPLITS
This week
Sierra Oncology Inc 1 for 40 reverse split
