For the week that ended Jan. 24. Dividends quarterly unless noted.

DIVIDENDS

Increased

Bank of the James .07 from .06

Cambridge Bancorp .53 from .51

Dominion Energy .94 from .9175

Enterprise Bancorp .175 from .16

First Community Corp .12 from .11

Heartland Financial USA .20 from .18

Intel Corp .33 from .31

J.B. Hunt Transport Svcs .27 from .26

Kimberly-Clark 1.07 from 1.03

NRG Energy Inc .30 from .03

OP Bancorp .07 from .05

PCB Bancorp .10 from .08

Reliant Bancorp .10 from .09

Salisbury Bancorp .29 from .28

Teradyne Inc .10 from .09

United Bancshares .14 from .13

Washington Federal .22 from .21

Special

Columbia Banking System .22

Cortland Bancorp .05

Initial

IHS Markit Ltd .17

STOCK SPLITS

This week

Sierra Oncology Inc 1 for 40 reverse split

— The Associated Press

