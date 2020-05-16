For the week that ended May 15. Dividends quarterly unless noted.
DIVIDENDS
Increased
Aaon Inc .19 from .16
CNO Financial Group .12 from .11
Cardinal Health .4859 from 4811
MSA Safety .43 from .42
Materion Corp .115 from .11
Nacco Industries .1925 from .19
Reduced
Chicago Rivet & Machine .10 from .40
Falcon Minerals .025 from .135
Kingstone .04 from .0625
Manhattan Bridge .10 from 11
