For the week that ended May 15. Dividends quarterly unless noted.

DIVIDENDS

Increased

Aaon Inc .19 from .16

CNO Financial Group .12 from .11

Cardinal Health .4859 from 4811

MSA Safety .43 from .42

Materion Corp .115 from .11

Nacco Industries .1925 from .19

Reduced

Chicago Rivet & Machine .10 from .40

Falcon Minerals .025 from .135

Kingstone .04 from .0625

Manhattan Bridge .10 from 11

— The Associated Press

