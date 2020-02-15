For the week that ended Feb. 14. Dividends quarterly unless noted.

DIVIDENDS

Increased

CSX Corp .26 from .24

Cisco Systems Inc .36 from .35

FNF Group of Fidelity .33 from .31

Hawaiian Electric Ind .33 from .32

Interpublic Group .255 from .235

Kinsale Capital Group .09 from .08

MGM Resorts Intl .15 from .12

Nextera Energy 1.40 from 1.25

OneMain Holdings .33 from .25

PPL Corp .4150 from .4125

Regency Centers .595 from .585

Silvercrest Asset .16 from .15

T. Rowe Price Group .90 from .76

Initial

Carter Bank & Trust .14

Special

CURO Group Holdings .055

Moelis .75

Reduced

Apollo Commercial Real Est .40 from .46

Manhattan Bridge Capital .11 from .12

US Silica Holdings .02 from .0625

STOCK SPLITS

This week

Bellerophon Therapeutics 1 for 15 reverse split

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings 1 for 30 reverse split

— The Associated Press

