For the week that ended Feb. 14. Dividends quarterly unless noted.
DIVIDENDS
Increased
CSX Corp .26 from .24
Cisco Systems Inc .36 from .35
FNF Group of Fidelity .33 from .31
Hawaiian Electric Ind .33 from .32
Interpublic Group .255 from .235
Kinsale Capital Group .09 from .08
MGM Resorts Intl .15 from .12
Nextera Energy 1.40 from 1.25
OneMain Holdings .33 from .25
PPL Corp .4150 from .4125
Regency Centers .595 from .585
Silvercrest Asset .16 from .15
T. Rowe Price Group .90 from .76
Initial
Carter Bank & Trust .14
Special
CURO Group Holdings .055
Moelis .75
Reduced
Apollo Commercial Real Est .40 from .46
Manhattan Bridge Capital .11 from .12
US Silica Holdings .02 from .0625
STOCK SPLITS
This week
Bellerophon Therapeutics 1 for 15 reverse split
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings 1 for 30 reverse split
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.