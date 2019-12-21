For the week that ended Dec. 20. Dividends quarterly unless noted.
DIVIDENDS
Increased
Abbott Laboratories .36 from .32
Alico .09 from .06
American Tower REIT 1.01 from .95
Balchem Corp .52 from .47
Camden National Corp .33 from .30
Choice Hotels Intl .225 from .215
Eli Lilly and Co .74 from .645
FMC Corp .44 from .40
Heico Corp .08 from .07
Invesco Morgage Capital .50 from .45
Kirkland Lake Gold .06 from .04
Lamb Weston Holdings .23 from .20
Pinnacle West Capital .7825 from .7375
Special
Capital Southwest .85
Paccar 2.30
STOCK SPLITS
This week
Euroseas Ltd 1 for 8 reverse split
Naked Brand Limited 1 for 100 reverse split
SiftPixy Inc 1 for 40 reverse split
