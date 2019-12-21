For the week that ended Dec. 20. Dividends quarterly unless noted.

DIVIDENDS

Increased

Abbott Laboratories .36 from .32

Alico .09 from .06

American Tower REIT 1.01 from .95

Balchem Corp .52 from .47

Camden National Corp .33 from .30

Choice Hotels Intl .225 from .215

Eli Lilly and Co .74 from .645

FMC Corp .44 from .40

Heico Corp .08 from .07

Invesco Morgage Capital .50 from .45

Kirkland Lake Gold .06 from .04

Lamb Weston Holdings .23 from .20

Pinnacle West Capital .7825 from .7375

Special

Capital Southwest .85

Paccar 2.30

STOCK SPLITS

This week

Euroseas Ltd 1 for 8 reverse split

Naked Brand Limited 1 for 100 reverse split

SiftPixy Inc 1 for 40 reverse split

— The Associated Press

