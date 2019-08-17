For the week that ended Aug. 16. Dividends quarterly unless noted.

DIVIDENDS

Increased

Badger Meter .17 from .15

Eagle Point Income .1547

Group 1 Automotive .28 from .26

Haverty Furniture .20 from .18

Medical Properties Tr .26 from .25

Nordson Corp .38 from .39

SunTrust Banks .56 from .50

TriCo Bancshares .22 from .19

Virtus Invest Prtnr .67 from .55

Special

Itau Unibanco Holding ADR .20969

Petroleo Brasileiro ADR .10

Petroleo Brasileiro ADR A .10

Western Alliance Bancorp .25

Reduced

Entercom Communications .02 from .09

Initial

Victory Capital Holdings g .05

STOCK SPLITS

This week

Genetic Technologies Ltd 1 for 4 reverse split

Internet Gold Golden Line Ltd 1 for 100 reverse split

Trans World Entertainment 1 for 20 reverse split

— The Associated Press

