For the week that ended Aug. 16. Dividends quarterly unless noted.
DIVIDENDS
Increased
Badger Meter .17 from .15
Eagle Point Income .1547
Group 1 Automotive .28 from .26
Haverty Furniture .20 from .18
Medical Properties Tr .26 from .25
Nordson Corp .38 from .39
SunTrust Banks .56 from .50
TriCo Bancshares .22 from .19
Virtus Invest Prtnr .67 from .55
Special
Itau Unibanco Holding ADR .20969
Petroleo Brasileiro ADR .10
Petroleo Brasileiro ADR A .10
Western Alliance Bancorp .25
Reduced
Entercom Communications .02 from .09
Initial
Victory Capital Holdings g .05
STOCK SPLITS
This week
Genetic Technologies Ltd 1 for 4 reverse split
Internet Gold Golden Line Ltd 1 for 100 reverse split
Trans World Entertainment 1 for 20 reverse split
