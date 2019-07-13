For the week that ended July 12. Dividends quarterly unless noted.

DIVIDENDSIncreased

Aon plc Cl A .44 from .40

Delta Air Lines .4025 from .35

Duke Energy .945 from .9275

MSC Industrial Direct .75 from .63

MV Oil Trust .305 from .215

Occidental Petroleum .79 from .78

PNC Financial Svc Grp 1.15 from .95

PerkinElmer Inc .0995 from .07

Riverview Bancorp .045 from .04

Ryder Systems Inc .56 from .54

US Physical Therapy .30 from .27

STOCK SPLITSThis week

BioLineRx Ltd ADS 1 for 15 reverse split

— The Associated Press

