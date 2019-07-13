For the week that ended July 12. Dividends quarterly unless noted.
DIVIDENDSIncreased
Aon plc Cl A .44 from .40
Delta Air Lines .4025 from .35
Duke Energy .945 from .9275
MSC Industrial Direct .75 from .63
MV Oil Trust .305 from .215
Occidental Petroleum .79 from .78
PNC Financial Svc Grp 1.15 from .95
PerkinElmer Inc .0995 from .07
Riverview Bancorp .045 from .04
Ryder Systems Inc .56 from .54
US Physical Therapy .30 from .27
STOCK SPLITSThis week
BioLineRx Ltd ADS 1 for 15 reverse split
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.