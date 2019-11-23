For the week that ended Nov. 22. Dividends quarterly unless noted.

DIVIDENDS

Increased

Agilent Technologies .18 from .164

C&F Financial Corp .38 from .37

Essa Bancorp .11 from .10

First US Bancshares .03 from .02

Griffin Industrial Realty .50 from .45

Group 1 Automotive .29 from .28

HomeTrust Bancshares .07 from .06

Kearny Financial .07 from .06

M&T Bank Corp 1.10 from 1.00

Merck & Co Inc .61 from .55

Prudential Bancorp .07 from .05

Royal Gold Inc .28 from .265

SS&C Technologies .125 from .10

Six Flags Entertainment .83 from .82

United Bankshares .35 from .34

Special

John B. Sanfilippo & Son 2.00

ProPhase Labs Inc .25

Territorial Bancorp .50

TripAdvisor 3.50

Initial

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd .04

STOCK SPLITS

This week

Akers Biosciences 1 for 24 reverse split

Ameri Holdings Inc 1 for 25 reverse split

My Size Inc 1 for 15 reverse split

NeuroMetrix Inc 1 for 10 reverse split

Teekay Tankers 1 for 8 reverse split

Sign up to receive daily business news emails from The Times-Dispatch

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

— The Associated Press

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription