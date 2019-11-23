For the week that ended Nov. 22. Dividends quarterly unless noted.
DIVIDENDS
Increased
Agilent Technologies .18 from .164
C&F Financial Corp .38 from .37
Essa Bancorp .11 from .10
First US Bancshares .03 from .02
Griffin Industrial Realty .50 from .45
Group 1 Automotive .29 from .28
HomeTrust Bancshares .07 from .06
Kearny Financial .07 from .06
M&T Bank Corp 1.10 from 1.00
Merck & Co Inc .61 from .55
Prudential Bancorp .07 from .05
Royal Gold Inc .28 from .265
SS&C Technologies .125 from .10
Six Flags Entertainment .83 from .82
United Bankshares .35 from .34
Special
John B. Sanfilippo & Son 2.00
ProPhase Labs Inc .25
Territorial Bancorp .50
TripAdvisor 3.50
Initial
OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd .04
STOCK SPLITS
This week
Akers Biosciences 1 for 24 reverse split
Ameri Holdings Inc 1 for 25 reverse split
My Size Inc 1 for 15 reverse split
NeuroMetrix Inc 1 for 10 reverse split
Teekay Tankers 1 for 8 reverse split
