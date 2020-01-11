For the week that ended Jan. 10. Dividends quarterly unless noted.
Special Dividends
Banner Corp 1.00
Landstar System Inc 2.00
Mobile Telesystems PJSC .4184
g- Canadian funds
Stock Splits This Week
China Finance Online Co Ltd ADS 1 for 10 reverse split
Inpixon Inc 1 for 45 reverse split
Jumei International Holding Ltd 1 for 10 reverse split
Protech Therapeutics Inc 1 for 40 reverse split
Renren Inc 1 for 3 reverse split
Second Sight Medical Products 1 for 8 reverse split
Second Sight Medical Products warrants 1 for 8 reverse split
US Energy Corp 1 for 10 reverse split
