For the week that ended Jan. 10. Dividends quarterly unless noted.

Special Dividends

Banner Corp 1.00

Landstar System Inc 2.00

Mobile Telesystems PJSC .4184

g- Canadian funds

Stock Splits This Week

China Finance Online Co Ltd ADS 1 for 10 reverse split

Inpixon Inc 1 for 45 reverse split

Jumei International Holding Ltd 1 for 10 reverse split

Protech Therapeutics Inc 1 for 40 reverse split

Renren Inc 1 for 3 reverse split

Second Sight Medical Products 1 for 8 reverse split

Second Sight Medical Products warrants 1 for 8 reverse split

US Energy Corp 1 for 10 reverse split

Sign up to receive daily business news emails from The Times-Dispatch

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

— The Associated Press

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription