For the week that ended March 6. Dividends quarterly unless noted.
DIVIDENDS
Increased
Cabot Microelectronics .44 from .42
General Dynamics Corp 1.10 from 1.02
Horace Mann Educators .30 from .2875
L3Harris Technologies .85 from .75
Macquarie Global .42 from .37
Old Republic Intl .21 from .20
Synovus Financial .33 from .30
Special
Camping World .08
Reduced
AMC Entertainment Holdings .03 from .20
Initial
Red River Bancshares .06
