For the week that ended Sept. 20. Dividends quarterly unless noted.
DIVIDENDS
Increased
American Tower Corp .95 from .92
BRT Apartments .22 from .20
Great Southern Bancorp .34 from .32
Ingredion Inc .63 from .623
Mackinac Financial .14 from .12
Masco Corp .135 from .12
Microsoft Corp .51 from .46
TTEC Holdings .32 from .30
STOCK SPLITS
This week
Stock Splits This Week
Viveve Medical Inc 1 for 100 reverse split
