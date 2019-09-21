For the week that ended Sept. 20. Dividends quarterly unless noted.

DIVIDENDS

Increased

American Tower Corp .95 from .92

BRT Apartments .22 from .20

Great Southern Bancorp .34 from .32

Ingredion Inc .63 from .623

Mackinac Financial .14 from .12

Masco Corp .135 from .12

Microsoft Corp .51 from .46

TTEC Holdings .32 from .30

STOCK SPLITS

This week

Viveve Medical Inc 1 for 100 reverse split

— The Associated Press

