For the week that ended Dec. 6. Dividends quarterly unless noted.

Agree Realty Corp .585 from .57

Alexandria Real Estate 1.03 from 1.00

Bank of Montreal 1.06 from 1.03

Buckle Inc .30 from .25

Citizens Financial Svcs .45 from .36

Columbia Property Tr .21 from .20

Ecolab Inc .47 from .46

Mastercard Inc .40 from .33

McCormick & Co Vtg .62 from .57

PulteGroup Inc .12 from .11

Solaris Oilfield .105 from .10

Toro Co (The) .25 from .225

WEC Energy Group Inc .6325 from .59

Fulton Financial .04

Territorial Bancorp .50

Medalist Diversified REIT .125 from .175

China Rapid Finance Ltd 1 for 10 reverse split

Forwar Pharma ADR 1 for 7 reverse split

Nemaura Medical Inc 1 for 10 reverse split

— The Associated Press

