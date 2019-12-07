For the week that ended Dec. 6. Dividends quarterly unless noted.
DIVIDENDS
Increased
Agree Realty Corp .585 from .57
Alexandria Real Estate 1.03 from 1.00
Bank of Montreal 1.06 from 1.03
Buckle Inc .30 from .25
Citizens Financial Svcs .45 from .36
Columbia Property Tr .21 from .20
Ecolab Inc .47 from .46
Mastercard Inc .40 from .33
McCormick & Co Vtg .62 from .57
PulteGroup Inc .12 from .11
Solaris Oilfield .105 from .10
Toro Co (The) .25 from .225
WEC Energy Group Inc .6325 from .59
Special
Fulton Financial .04
Territorial Bancorp .50
Reduced
Medalist Diversified REIT .125 from .175
STOCK SPLITS
This week
China Rapid Finance Ltd 1 for 10 reverse split
Forwar Pharma ADR 1 for 7 reverse split
Nemaura Medical Inc 1 for 10 reverse split
