For the week that ended Oct. 18. Dividends quarterly unless noted.
INCREASED DIVIDENDS
Atlantic Union Bankshares .31 from .25
Crown Castle International 1.20 from 1.125
1st Source Corp .29 from .27
Idacorp Inc .67 from .63
MVC Capital Inc .17 from .15
National Retail Properties .515 from .50
Omega Healthcare Invest .67 from .66
Penske Automotive .41 from .40
Tompkins Financial .52 from .50
STOCK DIVIDENDS
Codorus Valley Bancorp 5pc
g- Canadian funds
INITIAL DIVIDENDS
MetroCity Bankshares .11
Star Group LP .125
STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK
Aethlon Medical Inc 1 for 15 reverse split
Equity LifeStyle Properties 2 for 1 split
