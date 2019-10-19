For the week that ended Oct. 18. Dividends quarterly unless noted.

INCREASED DIVIDENDS

Atlantic Union Bankshares .31 from .25

Crown Castle International 1.20 from 1.125

1st Source Corp .29 from .27

Idacorp Inc .67 from .63

MVC Capital Inc .17 from .15

National Retail Properties .515 from .50

Omega Healthcare Invest .67 from .66

Penske Automotive .41 from .40

Tompkins Financial .52 from .50

STOCK DIVIDENDS

Codorus Valley Bancorp 5pc

g- Canadian funds

INITIAL DIVIDENDS

MetroCity Bankshares .11

Star Group LP .125

STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK

Aethlon Medical Inc 1 for 15 reverse split

Equity LifeStyle Properties 2 for 1 split

Sign up to receive daily business news emails from The Times-Dispatch

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

— The Associated Press

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription