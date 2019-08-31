For the week that ended Aug. 30. Dividends quarterly unless noted.
DIVIDENDS
Increased
BancFirst .32 from .30
Dillard’s .15 from .10
Intuit .53 from .47
Kimball International .09 from .08
Northrim Bancorp .33 from .30
Saratoga Investment .56 from .55
TFS Financial .27 from .25
United Bancorp .1375 from .135
Special
Amplify Energy .20
CIM Commercial Trust 14.00
Gladstone Investment .03
STOCK SPLITS
This week
DermTech 1 for 2 reverse split
Eyegate Pharmaceuticals 1 for 15 reverse split
MoSys Inc 1 for 20 reverse split
OpGen Inc 1 for 20 reverse split
Sunworks Inc 1 for 7 reverse split
