For the week that ended Aug. 30. Dividends quarterly unless noted.

DIVIDENDS

Increased

BancFirst .32 from .30

Dillard’s .15 from .10

Intuit .53 from .47

Kimball International .09 from .08

Northrim Bancorp .33 from .30

Saratoga Investment .56 from .55

TFS Financial .27 from .25

United Bancorp .1375 from .135

Special

Amplify Energy .20

CIM Commercial Trust 14.00

Gladstone Investment .03

STOCK SPLITS

This week

DermTech 1 for 2 reverse split

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals 1 for 15 reverse split

MoSys Inc 1 for 20 reverse split

OpGen Inc 1 for 20 reverse split

Sunworks Inc 1 for 7 reverse split

— The Associated Press

