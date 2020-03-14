For the week that ended March 13. Dividends quarterly unless noted.

DIVIDENDS

Increased

Alaska Communications .09 from .05

American Tower Corp 1.08 from 1.01

Applied Materials Inc .22 from .21

CareTrust REIT .25 from .225

Colgate-Palmolive Co .44 from .43

Dick’s Sporting Goods .3125 from .275

Dollar General Corp .36 from .32

Equity Residential .6025 from .5675

Flanigan’s Enterprises .30 from .28

Gentex Corp .12 from .115

Hurco Companies .13 from .12

Investors Title .44 from .40

Sun Communities .79 from .75

Special

Euro Tech Hldgs Co Ltd .42

Initial

Reynolds Cnsmr Prducts .15

— The Associated Press

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email