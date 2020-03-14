For the week that ended March 13. Dividends quarterly unless noted.
DIVIDENDS
Increased
Alaska Communications .09 from .05
American Tower Corp 1.08 from 1.01
Applied Materials Inc .22 from .21
CareTrust REIT .25 from .225
Colgate-Palmolive Co .44 from .43
Dick’s Sporting Goods .3125 from .275
Dollar General Corp .36 from .32
Equity Residential .6025 from .5675
Flanigan’s Enterprises .30 from .28
Gentex Corp .12 from .115
Hurco Companies .13 from .12
Investors Title .44 from .40
Sun Communities .79 from .75
Special
Euro Tech Hldgs Co Ltd .42
Initial
Reynolds Cnsmr Prducts .15
