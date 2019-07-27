For the week that ended July 26. Dividends quarterly unless noted.

DIVIDENDS

Increased

Amphenol Corp .25 from .23

Bank of America Corp .18 from .15

Citigroup .51 from .45

Ethan Allen Interiors .21 from .19

Global Partners LP .515 from .51

Heartland Financial USA .18 from .16

Iberia Bank .45 from .43

J.M. Smucker Co .88 from .85

KeyCorp .185 from .17

Morgan Stanley .34 from .30

Norfolk Southern .94 from .86

Oppenheimer Holdings .12 from .11

Phillips 66 Partners .855 from .845

Regions Financial .155 from .14

Stanley Black & Decker .69 from .66

Wells Fargo & Co .51 from .45

Reduced

V.F. Corp .43 from .51

STOCK SPLITS

This week

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises 1 for 10 reverse split

Flex Pharma Inc 1 for 25 reverse split

for 8 reverse split

— The Associated Press

