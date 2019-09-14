For the week that ended Sept. 13. Dividends quarterly unless noted.
DIVIDENDS
Increased
Increased Dividends
Devon Energy Corp .09 from .08
Fortis Inc .4775 from .45
Guaranty Bancshares .18 from .17
Philip Morris Intl 1.17 from 1.14
Store Capital Corp .35 from .33
Special
Cheetah Mobile ADR .50
