For the week that ended Sept. 13. Dividends quarterly unless noted.

DIVIDENDS

Increased

Increased Dividends

Devon Energy Corp .09 from .08

Fortis Inc .4775 from .45

Guaranty Bancshares .18 from .17

Philip Morris Intl 1.17 from 1.14

Join us for the next Metro Business Live

Join us for the next Metro Business Live

Purchase your ticket for Metro Business Live on Tuesday, Sept. 17, and hear from five local women who will share their stories about starting and running their successful businesses.

Store Capital Corp .35 from .33

Special

Cheetah Mobile ADR .50

— The Associated Press

Tags

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription