For the week that ended May 22. Dividends quarterly unless noted.

DIVIDENDS

Increased

American Tower REIT 1.10 from 1.08

Blackrock Inc 3.63 from 3.30

Clorox 1.11 from 1.06

Educational Development .06 from .05

Equitable Holdings .17 from .15

Flowers Foods Inc .20 from .19

Northrop Grumman Corp 1.45 from 1.32

Reduced

Elmira Savings Bank .15 from .23

Halliburton Co .045 from .18

Haverty Furniture Cos .15 from .20

Old Dominion Freight Line .15 from .23

Pennsylvania Real Estate .02 from 1.32

VEREIT .077 from .1375

STOCK SPLITS

This week

Mercury Fintech Holdings 1 for 2 reverse split

Rand Capital 1 for 9 reverse split

RumbleOn Inc Cl B 1 for 20 reverse split

— The Associated Press

