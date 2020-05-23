For the week that ended May 22. Dividends quarterly unless noted.
DIVIDENDS
Increased
American Tower REIT 1.10 from 1.08
Blackrock Inc 3.63 from 3.30
Clorox 1.11 from 1.06
Educational Development .06 from .05
Equitable Holdings .17 from .15
Flowers Foods Inc .20 from .19
Northrop Grumman Corp 1.45 from 1.32
Reduced
Elmira Savings Bank .15 from .23
Halliburton Co .045 from .18
Haverty Furniture Cos .15 from .20
Old Dominion Freight Line .15 from .23
Pennsylvania Real Estate .02 from 1.32
VEREIT .077 from .1375
STOCK SPLITS
This week
Mercury Fintech Holdings 1 for 2 reverse split
Rand Capital 1 for 9 reverse split
RumbleOn Inc Cl B 1 for 20 reverse split
