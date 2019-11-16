For the week that ended Nov. 15. Dividends quarterly unless noted.

DIVIDENDS

Increased

Atmos Energy .575 from .525

Dolby Laboratories .22 from .19

Evergy Inc .505 from .475

First Choice Bancorp .25 from .20

Four Corners Property Tr .305 from .2875

Griffon Corp .075 from .0725

Hollfrontier Corp .35 from .33

HP Inc .1762 from .16

KLA .85 from .80

Kemper Corp .28 from .25

Lancaster Colony .70 from .65

MDU Resources Group .2075 from .2025

Motorola Solutions .64 from .57

New Jersey Resources .3125 from .2725

Sysco Corp .45 from .39

Special

AMERISAFE Inc 3.50

Natural Health Trends .40

Universal Insurance Hldg .13

Initial

Maverix Metals Inc .01

Phoenix New Media Ltd .1714

Reduced

Garrison Capital .15 from .23

STOCK SPLITS

This week

Alimera Sciences Inc 1 for 15 reverse split

Middlefield Banc Corp 2 for 1

— The Associated Press

