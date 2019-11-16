For the week that ended Nov. 15. Dividends quarterly unless noted.
DIVIDENDS
Increased
Atmos Energy .575 from .525
Dolby Laboratories .22 from .19
Evergy Inc .505 from .475
First Choice Bancorp .25 from .20
Four Corners Property Tr .305 from .2875
Griffon Corp .075 from .0725
Hollfrontier Corp .35 from .33
HP Inc .1762 from .16
KLA .85 from .80
Kemper Corp .28 from .25
Lancaster Colony .70 from .65
MDU Resources Group .2075 from .2025
Motorola Solutions .64 from .57
New Jersey Resources .3125 from .2725
Sysco Corp .45 from .39
Special
AMERISAFE Inc 3.50
Natural Health Trends .40
Universal Insurance Hldg .13
Initial
Maverix Metals Inc .01
Phoenix New Media Ltd .1714
Reduced
Garrison Capital .15 from .23
STOCK SPLITS
This week
Alimera Sciences Inc 1 for 15 reverse split
Middlefield Banc Corp 2 for 1
