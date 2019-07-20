For the week that ended July 19. Dividends quarterly unless noted.
DIVIDENDS
Increased
Air Products and Chemical 1.16 from .79
American River Bkshs .07 from .05
Bryn Mawr .26 from .25
Citigroup Inc .51 from .45
Consolidated-Tomoka Land .11 from .10
Discover Financial Svcs .44 from .40
Eagle Financial Svcs .25 from .24
Entegris Inc .08 from .07
Goldman Sachs 1.25 from .85
Herman Miller .21 from .1975
Iberiabank Corp .45 from .43
Mercantile Bank Corp .27 from .26
Molson Coors Brewing .57 from .41
PPG Industries .51 from .48
Penske Auto Group .40 from .39
Sierra Bancorp .19 from .18
Stanley Black & Decker .69 from .66
Tallgrass Energy .54 from .53
Unum Group .285 from .26
Special
Cracker Barrel 3.00
STOCK SPLITS
This week
BioLineRx Ltd ADS 1 for 15 reverse split
Neuralstem Inc 1 for 20 reverse split
