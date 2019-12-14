For the week that ended Dec. 13. Dividends quarterly unless noted.

DIVIDENDS

Increased

Amgen Inc 1.60 from 1.45

Bristol-Myers Squibb .45 from .41

Camping World Cl A .0732

Franklin Resources .27 from .26

Graco Inc .175 from .16

Hanover Insurance Group .65 from .60

Independent Bank .44 from .25

J&J Snack Foods .575 from .50

Kennedy-Wilson .22 from .21

Meridian Bancorp .08 from .07

Norwood Financial .25 from .24

Owens Corning Inc .24 from .22

Rent-A-Center .29 from .25

SEI Investments .35 from .33

Trinity Industries .19 from .17

Zoetis Inc .20 from .164

Special

Ares Capital .02

Phoenix New Media ADR 1.3712

Support.com 1.00

Reduced

Salem Media Group .025 from .065

STOCK SPLITS

This week

iMedia Brands Cl A 1 for 10 reverse split

ShiftPixy Inc 1 for 40 reverse split

TransEnterix Inc 1 for 13 reverse split

— The Associated Press

