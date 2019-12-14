For the week that ended Dec. 13. Dividends quarterly unless noted.
DIVIDENDS
Increased
Amgen Inc 1.60 from 1.45
Bristol-Myers Squibb .45 from .41
Camping World Cl A .0732
Franklin Resources .27 from .26
Graco Inc .175 from .16
Hanover Insurance Group .65 from .60
Independent Bank .44 from .25
J&J Snack Foods .575 from .50
Kennedy-Wilson .22 from .21
Meridian Bancorp .08 from .07
Norwood Financial .25 from .24
Owens Corning Inc .24 from .22
Rent-A-Center .29 from .25
SEI Investments .35 from .33
Trinity Industries .19 from .17
Zoetis Inc .20 from .164
Special
Ares Capital .02
Phoenix New Media ADR 1.3712
Support.com 1.00
Reduced
Salem Media Group .025 from .065
STOCK SPLITS
This week
iMedia Brands Cl A 1 for 10 reverse split
ShiftPixy Inc 1 for 40 reverse split
TransEnterix Inc 1 for 13 reverse split
