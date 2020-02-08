For the week that ended Feb. 7. Dividends quarterly unless noted.

DIVIDENDS

Increased

Activision Blizzard .41 from .37

Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg .31 from .27

Corning Inc .22 from .20

Equinor ASA .27 from .26

First Northwest Bancorp .05 from .04

Gilead Sciences Inc .68 from .63

Hartford Financial .325 from .30

Kemper Corp .30 from .28

Lemaitre Vascular .095 from .085

Meredith Corp .595 from .575

Old Dominion Freight Line .23 from .17

Prudential Financial 1.10 from 1.00

SkyWest Inc .14 from .12

Xylem Inc .26 from .24

Special

Columbia Banking System .22

Mid Penn Bancorp .05

Reduced

Westwood Holdings Grp .43 from .72

STOCK SPLITS

This Week

ContraFect Corp 1 for 10 reverse split

SenesTech Inc 1 for 20 reverse split

— The Associated Press

