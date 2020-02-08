For the week that ended Feb. 7. Dividends quarterly unless noted.
DIVIDENDS
Increased
Activision Blizzard .41 from .37
Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg .31 from .27
Corning Inc .22 from .20
Equinor ASA .27 from .26
First Northwest Bancorp .05 from .04
Gilead Sciences Inc .68 from .63
Hartford Financial .325 from .30
Kemper Corp .30 from .28
Lemaitre Vascular .095 from .085
Meredith Corp .595 from .575
Old Dominion Freight Line .23 from .17
Prudential Financial 1.10 from 1.00
SkyWest Inc .14 from .12
Xylem Inc .26 from .24
Special
Columbia Banking System .22
Mid Penn Bancorp .05
Reduced
Westwood Holdings Grp .43 from .72
STOCK SPLITS
This Week
ContraFect Corp 1 for 10 reverse split
SenesTech Inc 1 for 20 reverse split
