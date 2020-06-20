For the week that ended June 19. Dividends quarterly unless noted.

DIVIDENDS Increased

Innovative Industrial 1.06 from 1.00

Level One Bancorp .05 from .04

Reduced

City Office Reit Inc .15 from .235

Invesco Mortgage Capital .02 from .50

New York Mortgage Trust .05 from .20

Ready Capital Corp .25 from .40

Extra/Special

MSB Financial .104

Resumed

Dick’s Sporting Goods .3125

STOCK SPLITS This week

Fang Holdings Ltd 1 for 10 reverse split

FS KKR Capital Corp 1 for 4 reverse split

— The Associated Press

