For the week that ended June 19. Dividends quarterly unless noted.
DIVIDENDS Increased
Innovative Industrial 1.06 from 1.00
Level One Bancorp .05 from .04
Reduced
City Office Reit Inc .15 from .235
Invesco Mortgage Capital .02 from .50
New York Mortgage Trust .05 from .20
Ready Capital Corp .25 from .40
Extra/Special
MSB Financial .104
Resumed
Dick’s Sporting Goods .3125
STOCK SPLITS This week
Fang Holdings Ltd 1 for 10 reverse split
FS KKR Capital Corp 1 for 4 reverse split
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.