For the week that ended Jan. 17. Dividends quarterly unless noted.
DIVIDENDS
Increased
Ally Financial .19 from .17
Consolidated Edison Inc .765 from .74
Enterprise Products Partners .445 from .4425
Fastenal Co .25 from .22
Jacobs Engineering Group .19 from .17
Kaiser Aluminum Corp .67 from .60
Oneok Inc .935 from .915
Sierra Bancorp .20 from .19
TransAlta Corp g .0425 from .04
Union Bankshares .32 from .31
Special
MSC Industrial Direct 5.00
Park Aerospace 1.00
Reduced
Core Laboratories .25 from .55
STOCK SPLITS
This week
Air T Inc pfd 1 for 10 reverse split
Interpace Biosciences Inc 1 for 10 reverse split
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp 1 for 55 reverse split
Yield 10 Biosciences Inc 1 for 40 reverse split
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.