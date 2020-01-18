For the week that ended Jan. 17. Dividends quarterly unless noted.

DIVIDENDS

Increased

Ally Financial .19 from .17

Consolidated Edison Inc .765 from .74

Enterprise Products Partners .445 from .4425

Fastenal Co .25 from .22

Jacobs Engineering Group .19 from .17

Kaiser Aluminum Corp .67 from .60

Oneok Inc .935 from .915

Sierra Bancorp .20 from .19

TransAlta Corp g .0425 from .04

Union Bankshares .32 from .31

Special

MSC Industrial Direct 5.00

Park Aerospace 1.00

Reduced

Core Laboratories .25 from .55

STOCK SPLITS

This week

Air T Inc pfd 1 for 10 reverse split

Interpace Biosciences Inc 1 for 10 reverse split

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp 1 for 55 reverse split

Yield 10 Biosciences Inc 1 for 40 reverse split

— The Associated Press

