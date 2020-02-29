For the week that ended Feb. 28. Dividends quarterly unless noted.

DIVIDENDS

Increased

Albemarle Corp .385 from .07

BWX Technologies .19 from .17

Camping World .08 from .07

Digital Realty Trust 1.12 from 1.08

Essex Property Trust 2.0775 from 1.95

Fauquier Bankshares .125 from .12

Genco Shipping & Trading .175 from .125

Home Depot 1.50 from 1.36

Lamar Advertising 1.00 from .96

McGrath Rentcorp .42 from .375

Northrim Bancorp .34 from .33

Outfront Media .38 from .36

Sempra Energy 1.045 from .9675

Thermo Fisher Scientific .22 from .19

Valmont Industries .45 from .375

WesBanco Inc .32 from .31

Special

Cowen Cl A .04

First Interstate Banc A .60

Hercules Capital .08

Piper Sandler .75

Initial

B2Gold Corp .01

Red River Bancshares .06

Reduced

Jernigan Capital Inc .23 from .35

Washington Prime Group .125 from .25

— The Associated Press

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started