For the week that ended Feb. 28. Dividends quarterly unless noted.
DIVIDENDS
Increased
Albemarle Corp .385 from .07
BWX Technologies .19 from .17
Camping World .08 from .07
Digital Realty Trust 1.12 from 1.08
Essex Property Trust 2.0775 from 1.95
Fauquier Bankshares .125 from .12
Genco Shipping & Trading .175 from .125
Home Depot 1.50 from 1.36
Lamar Advertising 1.00 from .96
McGrath Rentcorp .42 from .375
Northrim Bancorp .34 from .33
Outfront Media .38 from .36
Sempra Energy 1.045 from .9675
Thermo Fisher Scientific .22 from .19
Valmont Industries .45 from .375
WesBanco Inc .32 from .31
Special
Cowen Cl A .04
First Interstate Banc A .60
Hercules Capital .08
Piper Sandler .75
Initial
B2Gold Corp .01
Red River Bancshares .06
Reduced
Jernigan Capital Inc .23 from .35
Washington Prime Group .125 from .25
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.