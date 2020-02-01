For the week that ended Jan. 31. Dividends quarterly unless noted.

DIVIDENDS

Increased

Alaska Air .375 from .35

AmerisourceBergen Corp .42 from .40

Anthem Inc .95 from .80

Archer-Daniels Midland Co .36 from .35

Charles Schwab .18 from .17

Chevron Corp 1.29 from 1.19

Church & Dwight Co .24 from .2275

Community Bankers Tr Corp .05 from .04

Duke Realty Corp .235 from .215

Ebay Inc .16 from .14

Enviva Partners LP .675 from .67

HCA Healthcare .43 from .40

IberiaBank Corp .47 from .45

Marathon Petroleum .58 from .53

Nexstar Media Group .56 from .45

Quest Diagnostics .56 from .53

South State Corp .47 from .46

Southern National Bancorp .10 from .09

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers .3575 from .355

Walgreens Boots Alliance .4575 from .44

YUM! Brands .47 from .42

Special

Alcentra Capital Corp .80

Mid Penn Bancorp .05

Peoples Bancorp of NC .15

Sound Financial Bancorp .20

— The Associated Press

