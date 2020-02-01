For the week that ended Jan. 31. Dividends quarterly unless noted.
DIVIDENDS
Increased
Alaska Air .375 from .35
AmerisourceBergen Corp .42 from .40
Anthem Inc .95 from .80
Archer-Daniels Midland Co .36 from .35
Charles Schwab .18 from .17
Chevron Corp 1.29 from 1.19
Church & Dwight Co .24 from .2275
Community Bankers Tr Corp .05 from .04
Duke Realty Corp .235 from .215
Ebay Inc .16 from .14
Enviva Partners LP .675 from .67
HCA Healthcare .43 from .40
IberiaBank Corp .47 from .45
Marathon Petroleum .58 from .53
Nexstar Media Group .56 from .45
Quest Diagnostics .56 from .53
South State Corp .47 from .46
Southern National Bancorp .10 from .09
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers .3575 from .355
Walgreens Boots Alliance .4575 from .44
YUM! Brands .47 from .42
Special
Alcentra Capital Corp .80
Mid Penn Bancorp .05
Peoples Bancorp of NC .15
Sound Financial Bancorp .20
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.