For the week that ended Sept. 6. Dividends quarterly unless noted.

DIVIDENDS

Increased

Brady Corp .2175 from .2125

Capital City Bank Group .13 from .11

EastGroup Properties .75 from .72

Kimball Intl Cl B .09 from .08

Lam Research 1.15 from 1.10

Severn Bancorp .04 from .03

Vector Group .40 from .381

Special

Kontoor Brands .56

Victory Capital Cl A .026

Initial

Bank7 Corp .10

STOCK SPLITS

This week

CIM Commercial Corp 1 for 3 reverse split

DermTech Inc 1 for 2 reverse split

Vical Inc 1 for 7 reverse split

— The Associated Press

