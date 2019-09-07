For the week that ended Sept. 6. Dividends quarterly unless noted.
DIVIDENDS
Increased
Brady Corp .2175 from .2125
Capital City Bank Group .13 from .11
EastGroup Properties .75 from .72
Kimball Intl Cl B .09 from .08
Lam Research 1.15 from 1.10
Severn Bancorp .04 from .03
Vector Group .40 from .381
Special
Kontoor Brands .56
Victory Capital Cl A .026
Initial
Bank7 Corp .10
STOCK SPLITS
This week
CIM Commercial Corp 1 for 3 reverse split
DermTech Inc 1 for 2 reverse split
Vical Inc 1 for 7 reverse split
